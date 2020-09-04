‘The Food That Built America’ casting for season 2 in CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ever dreamed of being an actor? Are you an actor looking for a paid gig? Well here’s a chance right here in Connecticut.

Barbara McNamara Casting is looking for talent for the cable show “The Food That Built America”. They are looking for extras for season two here in CT.

The series takes place from the early 1900s-1970s. Applicants must be able to portray men, women, or children from that era.

It is a paid, non-union or FI-CORE gig.

They will be shooting in the Hartford area between Sept. 21 and Oct. 31.

For more about the show click here.

To be considered, please register https://airtable.com/shrrHVUJLxGrzLzPZ, 450 Columbus Blvd, Suite #5, Hartford, CT 06103