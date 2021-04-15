The Fresh Market grocer hosting national hiring event, looking to bring on 1,600 new workers

Conn. (WTNH) — Specialty grocer The Fresh Market is holding a national hiring event for full and part-time workers on April 16 and 17.

The event will take place across all of The Fresh Market’s 159 stores starting April 16 from noon to 7 pm and April 17 from 9 am to 1 pm with qualified applicants receiving on-the-spot interviews.

The Fresh Market is looking to add 1,600 employees across the company. Candidates are encouraged to apply online at The Fresh Market’s website before attending the hiring event.

For store location information, visit this site.