The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announces they have raised enough funds needed to rebuild after fire

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has announced that they have raised enough funds needed to rebuild after a fire destroyed several buildings earlier this month.

The camp tweeted that the $1 million match provided by Travelers and the Travelers Championship has been met.

Deeply grateful to share the $1 million match provided by @Travelers and the @TravelersChamp after the fire was met! Thanks to the 3,300 people who donated – and an additional and exceptional $1 million from @NewmansOwnFdn – we now have the anticipated funds needed to rebuild. pic.twitter.com/QpsY88JYFA — Hole in the Wall (@holewallcamp) February 22, 2021

The camp now has the anticipated funds they need to rebuild thanks to that, and to the 3,300 people who have donated and the additional $1 million from Newman’s Own.

On Feb. 12, a fire tore through the Ashford camp. Despite the catastrophic damage, the camp will re-open while rebuilding.