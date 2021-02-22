The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announces they have raised enough funds needed to rebuild after fire

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has announced that they have raised enough funds needed to rebuild after a fire destroyed several buildings earlier this month.
The camp tweeted that the $1 million match provided by Travelers and the Travelers Championship has been met.
The camp now has the anticipated funds they need to rebuild thanks to that, and to the 3,300 people who have donated and the additional $1 million from Newman’s Own.
On Feb. 12, a fire tore through the Ashford camp. Despite the catastrophic damage, the camp will re-open while rebuilding.