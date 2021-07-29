The importance of educating kids on water safety

(WTNH) — Summer is in full force and kids are enjoying the warm weather by getting into pools and the ocean to cool down.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of injury death in children aged 1-4 and a lapse in supervision is one of the top risk factors.

Stew Leonard Jr. and wife Kim Leonard, founders of Stew Leonard III Water Safety Foundation draws awareness to the importance of educating kids about water safety. For more information head to their website.