Conn. (WTNH) — What color is striking, easily recognizable, and stands out from the rest?

In the battle of the hues, the color red was deemed most popular not only in Connecticut, but across the country.

The web-based photo editor Pixlr analyzed Google searches for 22 different colors – excluding black and white – and looked at different color-related terms like clothing items and decor. The site found that the fiery color red was ranked as the top color in 30 states.

People searched the most in these states for terms like “red hair,” “red dress,” “red wallpaper,” and “red background.” Each month, people searched for these terms an average of 844,190 times.

“Red is dominant in more than half the states, and is particularly versatile considering it has associations with vigor, love and passion, as well as war, courage, danger and anger,” a spokesperson from Pixlr said.

In Connecticut, the color pink followed suit, as well as orange, blue, and brown. Pink was the second most googled color in 22 states.

“Whether people are choosing a color for its symbolic representations and historic associations, or simply because they like the way it looks, there is a vast array of shades and hues for everyone to choose from,” the spokesperson said.

Luckily, Valentine’s Day is around the corner, with both red and pink as the holiday’s staples.

See which color was most popular in each state, courtesy Pixlr, below: