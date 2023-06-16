WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — President Joe Biden will join state and local officials, survivors of gun violence and gun safety advocates at Friday’s National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford.

The all-day summit is being held to mark the first anniversary of the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) — the first significant federal gun safety legislation signed into law in nearly 30 years.

How can I watch it?

News 8 will stream the summit live in its entirety on this page.

Who is speaking?

Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Attorney General Keith Ellison are the keynote speakers.

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Gov. Ned. Lamont (D-Conn.) and former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords will deliver remarks.

What is the schedule of events?

7:30 a.m. – Doors open

9 a.m. – 9:10 | Mayor Luke Bronin introduces Gov. Ned Lamont

9:10 – 9:15 a.m. | U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy delivers opening remarks

9:15 a.m. – 9:20 a.m. | Survivor Remarks & Moment of Silence with Nelba Marquez-Greene

9:20 a.m. – 10 a.m. | Panel: Direct Impact of Funding from BSCA

Moderator: Greg Jackson

Panelists: Thea Montanez, Molly Baldwin, Spencer Cantrell, Nicole Hockley, Adzi Vokhiwa

10:10 a.m. – 10:20 | Break

10:20 – 11 a.m. | Panel: Implementation Work Still to Come

Moderator: Peter Ambler

Panelists: Ruth Glenn, Mayor Quinton Lucas, Matthew J. Platkin, Rob Wilcox

11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. | Panel: Post BSCA Federal Landscape

Moderator: John Feinblatt

Panelists: U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. Lucy McBath

11:45 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. | Keynote: Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona; introduction by Angela Ferell-Zabala

12:05 p.m. -12:20 | U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal delivers remarks

12:10 p.m. -12:15 p.m. | Gabby Giffords delivers remarks; introduction by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal

12:25 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. | Lunch

1:50 p.m.- 2 p.m. | Introduction by Sari Kaufman, Aalayah Eastmond, Lucy Sarkissian, Tre Bosley

2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Keynote: President Joe Biden

2:30 p.m. | U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy delivers closing remarks