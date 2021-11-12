New DraftKings Sportsbook set to open to the public at Foxwoods Resort & Casino on Saturday

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) – The new DraftKing Sportsbook at Foxwoods Resort & Casino will open to the public on Saturday, but News 8 got a sneak peek on Friday.

Sports betting started in the state at the end of September and whether it’s on property or online it seems to be giving the state’s two casinos a boost in business.

“Even in our temporary book right now it is driving incremental traffic, which is great,” said Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort & Casino.

He expects traffic will increase even more once the permanent DraftKings Sportsbook opens to the public Saturday.

“It’s been a really tough 18 months from having to lay-off and reduce our workforce, then looking to hire back and not having people be available,” said Guyot.

So far Foxwoods has hired 55 people for the sports bar and betting venue and it has at least another 300 openings to fill throughout the property.

“So having a new opening like this and really being able to hire up and finding that team was extremely difficult but they’re very excited and ready to go,” said Guyot.

The Sportsbook is 12,000 square feet on two floors with a huge 30 by 50 foot LED Screen as its centerpiece. In-person bets will be taken at the new teller windows starting at 9:30 Saturday morning.

Bets can also be placed on kiosks that are already up and running on the casino floors. There are 50 of them throughout the property.

“Oddly enough about 90 percent of our wagers are made on kiosks,” said Brian Hayes, VP of Analytics & Slot Operations for Foxwoods.

The same type of setup can be found at Mohegan Sun.

“The official 11,000 square-foot Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook is slated to open this winter, by the Super Bowl, located in Casino of the Earth and it will be home to a massive 140-foot video wall…” explained Jeff Hamilton, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun.

Both casinos may be betting sports will help them bounce back from the pandemic.