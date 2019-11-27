The salt coating roads before storms may prevent collisions, but it comes at a cost for your vehicles

Conn. (WTNH) — The salt coating the roads before storms may keep your car from slipping, but that comes at a cost for your vehicle.

The Department of Transportation and Public Works crews getting ready for big storms by putting treatment on the roads is a normal sight here in Connecticut. But the problem is, the salt they use is not good for your car.

It comes in different names: Calcium Chloride, Manesium Chloride, and Sodium Chloride are their technical names. They all serve an important purpose: coat the roads before and at the start of a winter storm to prevent dangerous road conditions.

Unfortunately, even these beneficial chemicals cause corrosion and major damage to your vehicles’ important components.

It starts to eat away from the outside and it gets down to where it gets so thin that the brake line actually ruptures and starts leaking fluid out.

Over the last 32 years, David Amatruda of Torello Tire in East Haven has seen first-hand the real damage that can be done to a car. Only a few weeks ago, road salt ate through is daughter’s brake line.

“She said, ‘Dad, my brake petal went to the floor, I had to panic stop, I have no more brakes,’ she says. And that’s exactly what it was, the brake line rotted through and I had to replace two lines.” – David Amatruda of Torello Tire

News 8 decided to check our own vehicle to see what was looming under the car.

Our brake lines faired well, but many don’t. Assuring these issues don’t happen can be solved quite easily. At the car wash.

Amibal Rodriguez, District Manager of Splash Car Wash recommends not only cleaning the parts of your car that you can see, but to prevent major damage, also make sure to wash the undercarriage after every winter storm.