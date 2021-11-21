The Special Olympics host multiple events at Unified Sports Holiday Classic

(WTNH) — Multiple events took place at the Special Olympics Unified Sports Holiday Classic on Saturday.

The Special Olympics hosted their annual Unified Sports Holiday Classic, presented by the Connecticut Elks Association, on Saturday, November 20 with events happening all over the state.

This year, events included the Basketball Skills Jamboree at Quinnipiac University, Powerlifting at the Special Abilities, Wellness, Arts, & Health (SAWAH), and the Unified Sports Volleyball Competition at the Hamden Hall Beckerman Athletic Center.

The organization described their volleyball game as an event filled with “Respect, Kindness, and good sportsmanship”.

The Special Olympics celebrated their bowlers at the event as well. In order to keep everyone healthy and safe this year, athletes were able to compete virtually by practicing with their local teams, submitting their scores afterward. Teams who participated were able to submit their highest scores and received awards for their efforts and achievements this season.

Celebrating our bowlers on this Unified Sports Holiday Classic Saturday! This year, they competed "virtually"-practicing locally with their teams & submitting their scores to us-to keep everyone healthy & safe. Thanks to their coaches for making it a wonderful sports season!#soct pic.twitter.com/K7tdTI0Z5i — Special Olympics CT (@SOCTconnecticut) November 21, 2021

The Special Olympics Unified Sports program brings people with and without intellectual disabilities together on the same team to promote acceptance, opportunity, and inclusion for all.