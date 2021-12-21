‘The State I’m In’: Connecticut launches new winter tourism marketing campaign

Conn. (WTNH) — The state is out with a new marketing campaign to draw tourists to Connecticut during the winter months.

This time of the year is usually quieter for Connecticut, but the State Department of Economic Development is hoping to build off the strong summer and fall months to keep people coming back.

Restaurants concerned about the new COVID-19 variants are hoping to attract customers with unique dining experiences.

Christine Castonguay, director of Branding and Marketing for the State of Connecticut, explained, “We have igloo dining now and we have outdoor greenhouse dining. So again, trying to try to stay safe this winter.”

Bob Chicoine, the owner of Dockside Brewery, added, “The igloos offer some refuge for those who don’t feel comfortable being around other people.”

The campaign not only highlights familiar favorites, but also unique activities, too.