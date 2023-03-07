WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Elder emos — this one’s for you!

Emo-rock heavyweights The Used teamed up with pop-punk’s Pierce The Veil for a nostalgia-filled summer tour as both acts celebrate new music.

The “Creative Control Tour” is set to stop at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on June 7 with support from the British rockers of Don Broco and rising dark-pop act DeathByRomy.

The tour is highly-anticipated news for both Warped Tour veterans, as the pair is celebrating their respective new releases.

Pierce The Veil, who gained a massive following throughout the 2010’s for cult-classic tracks like Collide With The Sky‘s “King For A Day” and “A Match Into Water,” just made a comeback after a seven-year hiatus. The Jaws of Life, which dropped in February, features singles “Pass The Nirvana” and “Emergency Contact,” giving fans a taste of their pop-punk roots and emotional lyricism.

“The Taste of Ink” stars of The Used came out swinging with their 2002 self-titled debut, forever marking their place in the scene. They continued with the 2004 smash-hit record In Love and Death, as well as the 2007 follow-up Lies for the Liars. While the group hasn’t release a full-length record since 2020’s Heartwork, they just released the single “People Are Vomit,” due off their forthcoming LP Toxic Positivity.

General on-sale tickets will be available this Friday, March 10. Find tickets here.