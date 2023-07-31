HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The CICD Puerto Rican Parade Inc. has announced the theme and grand marshall for the 2023 Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival Del Coqui.

The theme for this year’s parade is unity and solidarity, which aims to bring the community together.

“The Puerto Rican Day Parade is a celebration of our large, strong, vibrant, and proud Puerto Rican community here in Hartford”, said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “I want to thank CICD for the work they do throughout the year, not just to sustain this important Hartford tradition, but to honor and share Puerto Rican culture in so many ways. I also want to congratulate all the honorees this year, who have given so much and done so much for our city and our state.”

The town of New Britain has been bestowed with the honor of “parade dedication” for its commitment to the Puerto Rican and Hispanic community. Officials said the dedication represents New Britain’s ongoing efforts to promote cultural diversity and foster inclusivity.

“The city of New Britain has a growing and thriving Hispanic population that is a very important piece of our city’s culture,” said New Britain Mayor Erin E. Stewart. “We are honored to be recognized in this year’s parade, it is a chance for us to celebrate the monumental impact our Puerto Rican residents both past and present have made on our community.”

Connecticut State Capitol Police Chief Luiz Casanova will serve as the grand marshall for the parade.

The 2023 Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival Del Coqui will take place on Sept. 10.

