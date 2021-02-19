‘There is now a light at the end of this tunnel’: Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, CT officials hopeful in the fight against COVID-19

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury’s Mayor Neil O’Leary is hopeful in the fight against COVID-19,

“There is now light at the end of this tunnel as vaccines are being distributed,” he says.

He says the clinic started distributing 300 a week and coming up next Monday they will increase to 1,000 vaccines.

At the clinic, O’Leary was joined by Senator Richard Blumenthal and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz. Bysiewicz says Connecticut stands as the third in the nation when it comes to the number of people vaccinated, “We’ve administered more than 504,000 first doses, 242,000 second doses.”

Senator Blumenthal with a message to anyone with vaccine hesitancy, “If you care about yourself but equally important if you care about others, you will get this vaccine because it will protect you and everybody else.”

The push is to quickly distribute the vaccine, especially to communities of color, “It may be partly hesitancy but it is more likely access and communication,” says Blumenthal.

He also continued his push for the American Rescue Plan, “The American Rescue Plan should be approved by this Congress by end of February, to go to the President for signature in early March and provide four billion dollars to the state of Connecticut alone.”

He says not only will that funding help increase production and distribution but also, alleviate any financial pressure that comes with running the clinics.

Coming in the next week, Connecticut is expected to receive 72,000 doses from the federal government.