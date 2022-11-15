NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket on Sept. 27 has won more than $227,000 — and may not know it.

There are six winning, unclaimed lottery tickets that have been bought within the last two months in Connecticut, according to information from the CT Lottery Tuesday evening.

Winners have 180 days after the drawing to claim their prizes. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within 180 days from when the tickets were purchased.

If one of the winning tickets is yours, visit a CT Lottery retailer or lottery headquarters, located at 777 Brook Street in Rocky Hill.

These tickets remain unclaimed, according to the CT Lottery:

$100,000

Draw date: Nov. 13

Expires: May 12, 2023

Game: Cash5

Winning numbers: 5-8-14-20-25

Sold at: In N Out Mart, 186 Bridgeport Ave., Milford

Jackpot

Draw date: Nov. 4

Expires: May 3, 2023

Game: Lotto!

Winning numbers: 5-7-9-25-28-31

Sold at: 7-Eleven, 36 Main St., Stratford

$86,188

Draw date: Oct. 17

Expires: April 15, 2023

Game: Cash5

Winning numbers: 15-17-19-21-23

Sold at: Price Chopper, 2985 Berlin Tpke., Newington

$146,935

Draw date: Oct. 3

Expires: April 1, 2023

Game: Fast Play – $5 Lightning Fast Ca$h Progressive

Winning numbers: 100% OF JACKPOT

Sold at: 7-Eleven Store, 329 Chamberlain Hwy., Meriden

$100,000

Draw date: Oct. 3

Expires: April 1, 2023

Game: Cash5

Winning numbers: 4-7-8-27-30

Sold at: Gala News, 533 Farmington Ave., Bristol

$227,018

Draw date: Sept. 27

Expires: March 26, 2023

Game: Fast Play – $10 Extreme Green Progressive

Winning numbers: 100% OF JACKPOT

Sold at: New London Wine & Spirits, 643 Broad St., New London