NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket on Sept. 27 has won more than $227,000 — and may not know it.
There are six winning, unclaimed lottery tickets that have been bought within the last two months in Connecticut, according to information from the CT Lottery Tuesday evening.
Winners have 180 days after the drawing to claim their prizes. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within 180 days from when the tickets were purchased.
If one of the winning tickets is yours, visit a CT Lottery retailer or lottery headquarters, located at 777 Brook Street in Rocky Hill.
These tickets remain unclaimed, according to the CT Lottery:
$100,000
Draw date: Nov. 13
Expires: May 12, 2023
Game: Cash5
Winning numbers: 5-8-14-20-25
Sold at: In N Out Mart, 186 Bridgeport Ave., Milford
Jackpot
Draw date: Nov. 4
Expires: May 3, 2023
Game: Lotto!
Winning numbers: 5-7-9-25-28-31
Sold at: 7-Eleven, 36 Main St., Stratford
$86,188
Draw date: Oct. 17
Expires: April 15, 2023
Game: Cash5
Winning numbers: 15-17-19-21-23
Sold at: Price Chopper, 2985 Berlin Tpke., Newington
$146,935
Draw date: Oct. 3
Expires: April 1, 2023
Game: Fast Play – $5 Lightning Fast Ca$h Progressive
Winning numbers: 100% OF JACKPOT
Sold at: 7-Eleven Store, 329 Chamberlain Hwy., Meriden
$100,000
Draw date: Oct. 3
Expires: April 1, 2023
Game: Cash5
Winning numbers: 4-7-8-27-30
Sold at: Gala News, 533 Farmington Ave., Bristol
$227,018
Draw date: Sept. 27
Expires: March 26, 2023
Game: Fast Play – $10 Extreme Green Progressive
Winning numbers: 100% OF JACKPOT
Sold at: New London Wine & Spirits, 643 Broad St., New London