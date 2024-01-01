NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nothing signals a fresh start to the new year like the state’s first babies.

Bundles of joy across Connecticut helped parents ring in 2024 in style. In one case, a set of twins were born only three minutes apart — but in two separate years!

Here are the first babies of 2024 in Connecticut. This list will be updated as hospitals release additional information:

12:02 a.m. – Souli Morris in New Haven

Souli and Seven Morris have their own individual bragging rights, becoming the last birth of 2023 at Yale New Haven Hospital, and the first of 2024.

Souli was born at 12:02 a.m., three minutes after her twin brother, Seven. It’s unknown how close he was born to midnight, according to the hospital, because births are only recorded in minutes.

Photographed at Yale New Haven are, left to right: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on January 1, 2024 and her twin brother, Seven Morris, the last baby born at YNHH in 2023 at 11:59pm. (Courtesy: Yale New Haven Hospital)

The babies were welcomed by Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, of Hamden. Both newborns weighed six pounds, nine ounces.

12:57 a.m. – Sloane Margaret Bristow in Greenwich

Coming in almost an hour after midnight, Sloane Margaret Bristow became the first baby of 2024 born at Greenwich Hospital. She weighed eight pounds and 15 ounces.

Caitlin and Daniel Bristow hold their daughter, Sloane. (Courtesy: Greenwich Hospital)

She’s the third child for her parents, Caitlin and Daniel Bristow, of Wilton.