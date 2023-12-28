(NEXSTAR) – While violent crime has dropped to pre-pandemic levels nationwide, the FBI announced, changes weren’t the same across the board. The crime rates remained elevated in dozens of cities around the country.

Personal finance site MoneyGeek used the FBI crime data to look at the 2022 crime rates in 302 large cities and 1,010 small cities and towns around the country. They looked at both violent crime and property crime, and used research by the University of Miami and the University of Colorado Denver to determine the per-capita cost of crime in each area.

Five Connecticut cities were large enough (100,000+ residents) to be included in MoneyGeek’s “large cities” dataset: Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, Stamford and Waterbury. After crunching the numbers, Hartford was ranked by MoneyGeek as most “dangerous” overall when accounting for violent crime, property crime and the price of crime per capita.

The violent crime rate in Hartford — which includes instances of murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — was the highest of the five cities on the list, with 570 per 100,000 residents. The property crime rate — which includes burglary, larceny, and vehicle theft — was 2,478 per 100,000 residents.

New Haven, however, had a higher property crime rate than Hartford, at 3,101 per 100,000 residents.

City Crime Cost per Capita Violent Crime Rate Property Crime Rate Hartford, CT $4,644 570 2,478 Waterbury, CT $2,420 390 2,874 New Haven, CT $2,260 555 3,101 Bridgeport, CT $1,819 408 1,242 Stamford, CT $514 193 1,169

But Hartford, despite ranking fairly high on MoneyGeek’s list (the 25th most dangerous U.S. city overall), still didn’t record nearly as many violent or property crimes as those at the top.

After crunching the numbers, the large city with the highest cost of crime was Birmingham, Alabama. The violent crime rate was 1,682 per 100,000 residents, while the property crime rate was 4,173 per 100,000 residents.

The large cities with the highest cost of crime per capita, according to MoneyGeek’s analysis, are listed below.

Rank City Crime cost per capita 1. Birmingham, Alabama $11,392 2. New Orleans, Louisiana $11,094 3. St. Louis, Missouri $11,055 4. Detroit, Michigan $9,281 5. Memphis, Tennessee $9,056 6. Baltimore, Maryland $8,160 7. Little Rock, Arkansas $7,781 8. Cleveland, Ohio $7,397 9. Milwaukee, Wisconsin $7,029 10. Kansas City, Missouri $6,398 11. Pueblo, Colorado $5,979 12. Oakland, California $5,710 13. San Bernardino, California $5,691 14. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania $5,570 15. Atlanta, Georgia $5,502

Birmingham didn’t have the highest rate of violent crime, however. Memphis, Tennessee; Detroit, Michigan; and Little Rock, Arkansas all saw more violent crimes per capita.

Memphis, along with Tacoma, Washington, and St. Louis, Missouri, had the highest property crime rates.

Small towns and cities, with populations between 30,000 and 100,000, oftentimes have fewer crime-fighting resources than their big city neighbors. In these places, fewer crimes may occur, but the cost of crime can be an even bigger burden.

In Connecticut, that doesn’t seem to be the case. In MoneyGeek’s analysis of 1,010 smaller U.S. cities and towns, only five from Connecticut were listed — and the most “dangerous” of the five (Torrington) was still the 51st safest in the country, with the per-capita cost of crime at only $139.

The small towns and cities with the highest cost of crime in the U.S. are:

Rank City Crime cost per capita 1 Monroe, Louisiana $8,902 2 Petersburg, Virginia $8,867 3 Saginaw, Michigan $8,856 4 Florence, South Carolina $8,521 5 Alexandria, Louisiana $7,955 6 Pine Bluff, Arkansas $7,935 7 Portsmouth, Virginia $7,253 8 Houma, Louisiana $6,920 9 Rocky Mount, North Carolina $5,647 10 North Little Rock, Arkansas $5,494 11 Fairbanks, Alaska $5,273 12 York, Pennsylvania $5,177 13 Atlantic City, New Jersey $4,975 14 Riviera Beach, Florida $4,932 15 Flint Township, Michigan $4,874

Looking for somewhere safer to move? MoneyGeek also listed the cities with the lowest cost of crime per capita. Thousand Oaks, California, earned the top spot, followed by Fishers, Indiana; Pembroke Pines, Florida; Pearland, Texas; and Gilbert, Arizona.

The report also named the safest small town in every state.