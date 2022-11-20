NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Olivia, Liv or Livvie? What about William, Will, Bill or Liam?

You’ve probably heard these names on the playground often lately, but many of Connecticut’s most popular baby names have topped the charts for decades.

When it comes to girls, Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Ava and Mia have been popular over the last seven years, according to data from the Social Security Administration.

Popular boy names seem to stick around the top of the charts for much longer than girls, with versions of William ranking near the top for decades. Noah, Michael, Matthew and Christopher have been popular, as well.

Nationally, last year’s top 10 baby names for boys were, in order, Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, James, William, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Theodore. The girls list was topped with Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.

We looked at baby names throughout the last few decades to see which have had the greatest staying power.

The top names for boys are:

The top names for girls are: