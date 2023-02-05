NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Want a happy birthday message from your favorite celebrity? It may cost less than you think.

Getting personalized messages and video calls from your favorite celebrity will cost you a few hundred dollars, according to Cameo. The popular website allows public figures to connect with their fans — for a fee.

Multiple athletes who are from Connecticut, or who played at the collegiate level in the Constitution State, are available to create personalized messages on Cameo. Other figures, such as social media influencers and reality tv stars, also have accounts.

Getting a message from a local celebrity is the fraction of the cost of other figures on Cameo, according to the site. The most expensive shout out on the platform is from musical artist and dancer Gurdeep Pandher, at $2,000. Multiple other figures — like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, chef Shipra Khanna, producer Nigel Lythgoe, reality tv star Memphis Garrett and Boston Celtics player Tony Allen — all start at more than $1,000 for a single message.

Here are what some Connecticut celebrities charge for videos on Cameo. This list is not exhaustive:

Isaiah Thomas

Cost: $200 for a personalized video, $600 for a video call, $840 for a business video

Bio: The NBA player attended high school in South Kent before going on to play for the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks and more. In 2022, he was on the roster for the Charlotte Hornets. He has been named an NBA All-Star twice.

LuAnn de Lesseps

Cost: $135 for a personalized video, $250 for a live video call, $750 for a business video

Bio: The Real Housewives of New York City was born in Berlin. She took on the title of countess after marrying Count Alexandre de Lesseps of France, and held onto the title when they divorced in 2009, until she remarried in 2016. She is a former licensed practical nurse in Connecticut.

Jim Calhoun

Cost: $100 for a personalized video, $1,000 for a business video

Bio: The retired UConn men’s basketball team coach led the team to three NCAA national championships, four Final Four appearances, the 1988 NIT title and seven Big East championships.

Chris Carrabba

Cost: $100 for a personalized video, $300 for a live video call, $350 for a business video

Bio: Carrabba is the lead singer and guitarist of the band Dashboard Confessional and the lead singer of the band Further Seems Forever. A native of West Hartford, he is also the vocalist for Twin Forks.

Ed Begley

Cost: $90 for a personalized video, $240 for a live video call, $500 for a business video

Bio: Originally from Hartford, Begley has won an Academy Award for his work in Sweet Bird of Youth. He has also appeared as Professor Linkletter on Young Sheldon.

Matt Amodio

Cost: $50 for a personalized video, $250 for a business video

Bio: As his Cameo bio puts it, the “Reluctant Celebrity” and “Computer Nerd” has been “Trying to make ‘What’s…’ happen since 2021.” And it’s worked — he won 38 straight Jeopardy! games, one of the longest streaks in the show’s history. He’s currently a doctoral candidate at Yale University studying artificial intelligence.

Chanelle Howell

Cost: $30 for a personalized video, $210 for a business video

Bio: The reality tv personality appeared in season 42 of Survivor. From Hamden, she now works in New York City as an executive recruiter.