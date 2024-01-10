NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Heavy wind and strong wind guests pummeled the state on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, causing power outages, flooding and even evacuations due to fears that dams could break.

Not all areas across the state were hit equally. Data released Wednesday afternoon from the National Weather Service in New York City gave a closer look at what cities received the most rain within the station’s service area. Multiple weather service agencies cover Connecticut.

Norwich received the most rain, at 4.51 inches. Following it is Naugatuck and Hamden, both with 4.5 inches.

Also among the top cities was Ridgefield at 4.77 inches and Seymour at 4.56 inches.

However, data from Storm Team 8 places Wilton at the top spot in the state for rain. The area received about 5.63 inches in the storm.

Data can vary throughout a city, depending on which weather station is reporting.