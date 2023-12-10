HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — 2023 saw the downfall of Boston Markets and Christmas Tree Shops in Connecticut, but they weren’t the only companies in the state to close or lay off staff.

Dozens of companies informed the state that they intended to undergo mass layoffs this year, according to a list of Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices filed with the Connecticut Department of Labor. While many of those businesses eliminated less than 50 jobs, five companies surpassed 100 cut positions.

Other companies, like David’s Bridal and WayForth, alerted the state of layoffs, but have no yet listed how many jobs will be affected.

These are the companies that filed notices stating they intended to cut at least 50 jobs, according to the state department of labor:

11. APCT in Wallingford – 61

10. Centerra in Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven – 63

9. Rogers Corporation in Moosup – 64

8. Campbell Soup Company in Norwalk – 76

7. Schuco-USA in Newington – 95

6. Management & Training Corporation in Hartford – 99

5. Waterbury Gardens Nursing and Rehab – 125

4. Smith & Wesson in Deep River – 129

3. SSB Manufacturing Company in Windsor Locks -157

2. Walmart in Norwalk – 255