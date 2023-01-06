NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Seven people from Connecticut were among the hundreds of Americans charged for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Researchers from George Washington University compiled a list of the defendants, organized alphabetically and showing case statuses.

Of the seven people from Connecticut charged in the insurrection, four are either awaiting sentencing or have already been sentenced, three are waiting for their trials to get underway, and one case is still pending.

Jeremy Baouche

Jeremy Baouche (Photo: Provided by DOJ)

From: New London

Charges: Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Case status: Arrested on Nov. 10, 2022. Pleaded guilty on Aug. 25, 2022, to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023. Faces up to six months in prison.

Victoria Bergeson

From: Groton

Charges: Misdemeanor unlawful entry

Case status: Pleaded not guilty on Sept. 13, 2021. Non-jury trial scheduled to begin Jan. 17, 2023.

Richard Crosby Jr.

Richard Crosby Jr. (Photo: Provided by DOJ)

From: Harwinton

Charges: Obstruction of an official proceeding; entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Case status: Arrested on June 3, 2021. Pleaded not guilty to all counts on July 20, 2022. Case pending.

Carla Krzywicki

From: Canterbury

Charges: Entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Case status: Arrested on Sept. 14, 2021. Pleaded guilty on Jan. 11, 2022, to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentenced on April 22, 2022, to 36 months of probation, including 90 days of home detention. Must also pay $500 in restitution.

Left to right: Carla Krzywicki, Jean Lavin (Photo: Provided by U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)



Jean Lavin

From: Canterbury

Charges: Entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Case status: Arrested on Sept. 14, 2021. Pleaded guilty on Jan. 11, 2022, to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentenced on April 22, 2022, to 36 months of probation, including 10 days of intermittent incarceration and 60 days of home detention. Must also pay a $2,500 fine and $500 in restitution.

Maurcio Mendez

From: Groton

Charges: Misdeamoer unlawful entry

Case status: Pleaded not guilty on Sept. 13, 2021. Non-jury trial scheduled to begin Jan. 17, 2023.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III

Patrick Edward McCaughey III (Photo: Provided by U.S. Department of Justice)

From: Ridgefield

Charges: Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, and aiding and abetting; inflicting bodily injury on certain officers; robbery; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; obstruction of an official proceeding; civil disorder; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in the Capitol building; and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.

Case status: Arrested on Jan. 19, 2021. Found guilty on Sept. 13, 2022, of seven felony charges — three counts of aiding or abetting or assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, including one involving a dangerous weapon; one count of obstruction of an official proceeding; one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder; one count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and one count of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon — and two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2023. Faces a minimum of 5 years in federal prison.