NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Keep an eye to your screens for some familiar locations.

A dozen productions filmed last year in the Constitution State, according to the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development. That’s about half as many as 2021, but still a large jump from the pandemic slowdown in 2020.

This year is already off to a busy start. A crew was spotted last month in New Haven filming for an unnamed Christmas movie. Marvista Entertainment, which produces movies for Lifetime and the Hallmark Channel, shot scenes on Chapel Street in Wooster Square.

Connecticut’s dreamy snowy landscapes and small-town charm have long been popular in Hollywood. The Nutmeg State often features in made-for-tv movies — specifically around Christmastime.

And, on the less cheerful side, Connecticut has also been home to “The Conjuring,” the Annabelle series, “Friday the 13th,” “Beetlejuice” and “The Haunting in Connecticut.”

These productions filmed in Connecticut last year, according to the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development:

Candlewood

Plot: A blended family moves from New York City to a small town in Connecticut, where urban legends cause the family to go insane, according to a synopsis on IMBD.

Release Date: Expected in 2023

Founders Day

Plot: The one-line summary of IMBD describes the movie as “A murder mystery surfaces in the midst of a heated mayoral election in a quaint New England town.”

Release Date: Not listed

Ghosts of Christmas Always

Plot: Katherine, a Ghost of Christmas Present, helps Peter find his Christmas spirit, according to the Hallmark Channel’s summary of the film.

Release Date: The TV movie was first shown in 2022 on the Hallmark Channel

How to Live Your Best Death

Plot: A woman forms a relationship with her life coach…who might also be a serial killer.

Release Date: Released in 2022

Midas

Details: Not much is available about the movie online. It wrapped production in August in Hartford, according to the Hartford Film Company.

The Girl Who Cried Her Eyes Out

Plot: IMBD does not include a plot for the movie, but has it listed as horror.

Release Date: Unspecified day in 2023

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve

Plot: This tv Christmas movie stars the father-daughter duo Kelsey and Spencer Grammar. Kelsey Grammar plays Brian Conway, who gets 12 chances to redo the day of a car crash to repair his relationship with his family.

Release Date: 2022 on Lifetime.

The Thursday Night Club

Plot: The plot of this Christmas movie includes a group of friends who bring the Christmas spirit back to a friend who underwent “a devastating loss,” according to IMBD.

Release Date: 2022

The People’s Court

Details: The court tv show is filmed in Stamford.

Maury

Details: The talk show is filmed in Stamford.

The Judge Jerry Show

Details: The court show is filmed in Stamford.

The Steve Wilkos Show

Details: The talk show is filmed in Stamford.