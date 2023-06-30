NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several new laws go into effect in Connecticut on July 1.

Here is a breakdown of some of the most significant new laws, impacting cannabis, child marriage, firearms and voting. For a full list, click here.

Cannabis

Any eligible consumer 21 and over will be able to grow up to six cannabis plants in their primary residence — three immature plants and three mature plants. Each household, however, will be restricted to 12 cannabis plants.

Patients in the state’s medical marijuana program and their caregivers will no longer have to pay annual registration fees.

Beer Tax

Connecticut’s excise tax on beer will be reduced by 16.7%.

Prior to July 1, 2023 Beginning July 1, 2023 Barrel (31 gallons) $7.20 $6.00 ½ Barrel $3.60 $3.00 ¼ Barrel $1.80 $1.50 Wine Gallon $0.24 $0.20 Gov. Ned Lamont’s Office

Guns

As of July 1, it will be illegal to carry or possess a firearm other than a pistol while inside any vehicle or snowmobile. Previously, the law only prohibited the possession of shotguns, rifles, or muzzleloaders. This law, however, does not apply to military members or law enforcement.

This is just one part of a much larger piece of legislation signed by Gov. Ned Lamont in June.

Minimum Marriage Age

Minors will no longer be able to obtain a marriage license in Connecticut. Since 2017, minors aged 16 or 17 have been able to be married with written consent of a parent or guardian. Prior to this, there was no age requirement for marriage in the state.

Starting July 1, marriage will be restricted to those who are 18 years or older.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz signed the legislation last week.

Education

Starting with the 2027 graduating classes, and for all classes thereafter, students will be required to complete at least half a credit in personal financial management and financial literacy. Beginning in the 2023-24 academic year, Native American studies will also be added to public schools’ required program of instruction under their social studies curriculum.

Title IX

A process will begin to create a Title IX toolkit that will be developed for the use of local and regional boards of education, students, and parents and guardians of students. These toolkits will include various topics such as training, requirements, and a model anti-discrimination and abuse prevention policy.

For the school year starting July 1, 2025, every local and regional board of education must implement the toolkit, and starting in July 2026, each board must submit a compliance report to the Department of Education in accordance with the manner established by the department.

Voting

Beginning with the elections on or after Jan. 1, 2024, eligible voters will also be able to participate in early voting for the first time in Connecticut. Previously, it was one of the only states that did not allow early voting.