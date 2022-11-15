Taylor Swift at the premiere of “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nutmeggers are among the most desperate in the nation to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, according to data Tuesday from Google Trends.

Connecticut ranked eighth in the nation for “Taylor Swift tickets” searches, as of about 4:45 p.m.

Nationwide, searches such as “taylor swift tickets paused,” “ticketmaster queue paused” and “ticketmaster queue not moving” made the singer’s tour the most-searched item of the day.

Swifties crashed Ticketmaster Tuesday while attempting to get tickets to the highly anticipated tour, which has already added more than a dozen show dates since being announced.

These are the top 10 states ranked as areas of top interest for “Taylor Swift tickets” Tuesday, according to Google Trends:

10. Arizona

9. New Jersey

8. Connecticut

7. Ohio

6. New Hampshire

5. Minnesota

4. Washington D.C.

3. Pennsylvania

2. Rhode Island

Massachusetts

Here are the top 10 states ranked as areas of least interest for “Taylor Swift tickets” Tuesday, according to Google Trends:

42. Montana

43. Mississippi

44. Oregon

45. Louisiana

46. California

47. Nevada

48. Wyoming

49. New Mexico

50. Alaska

51. Hawaii