NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nutmeggers are among the most desperate in the nation to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, according to data Tuesday from Google Trends.
Connecticut ranked eighth in the nation for “Taylor Swift tickets” searches, as of about 4:45 p.m.
Nationwide, searches such as “taylor swift tickets paused,” “ticketmaster queue paused” and “ticketmaster queue not moving” made the singer’s tour the most-searched item of the day.
Swifties crashed Ticketmaster Tuesday while attempting to get tickets to the highly anticipated tour, which has already added more than a dozen show dates since being announced.
These are the top 10 states ranked as areas of top interest for “Taylor Swift tickets” Tuesday, according to Google Trends:
10. Arizona
9. New Jersey
8. Connecticut
7. Ohio
6. New Hampshire
5. Minnesota
4. Washington D.C.
3. Pennsylvania
2. Rhode Island
- Massachusetts
Here are the top 10 states ranked as areas of least interest for “Taylor Swift tickets” Tuesday, according to Google Trends:
42. Montana
43. Mississippi
44. Oregon
45. Louisiana
46. California
47. Nevada
48. Wyoming
49. New Mexico
50. Alaska
51. Hawaii