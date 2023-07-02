NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s list of most popular baby names for 2022 has remained fairly unchanged from the last few years.

Popular names have remained strong, according to new data from the Social Security Administration. The government entity typically announces the most popular names in the nation in May, with state-by-state breakdowns coming later in the year.

These were the top 10 names for boys nationwide in 2022:

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah William Henry Lucas Benjamin Theodore

These were the top 10 names for girls nationwide in 2022:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Isabella Ava Mia Evelyn Luna

In 2021, the top boy names in Connecticut were Noah, Liam, James, Lucas and Benjamin. The top names for girls were Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Amelia and Sophia.

Connecticut’s most popular baby girl name in 2022 went to 209 infants, with the top boy name belonging to 262 babies.

These were the top 10 names for boys in Connecticut in 2022:

Liam Noah Jack Michael Luca James Lucas Theodore Oliver Benjamin

These were the top 10 names for girls in Connecticut in 2022:

Olivia Emma Charlotte Isabella Mia Sophia Ava Amelia Madison Sofia

If history is any indication, these names are here to stay for at least a few more years. Connecticut has held on to its favorite baby names for decades at a time. Versions of William, including Liam, have often topped the list, as have Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Ava and Mia. Noah, Michael, Matthew and Christopher have been popular over time, as well.

What names should you keep an eye on? According to the Social Security Administration, nationwide, names that were on the rise last year were Dutton, Kayce, Chosen, Khaza and Eithan for boys. For girls, it was Wrenlee, Neriah, Arlet, Georgina and Amiri.