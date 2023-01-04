NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t miss out on some extra holiday cheer in the new year!

Two people who won lottery jackpots in 2022 have yet to turn in their tickets, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

The tickets are from September and October. They expire in March and April, respectively.

Winners have 180 days after the drawing to claim their prizes. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within 180 days from when the tickets were purchased.

If one of the winning tickets is yours, visit a CT Lottery retailer or lottery headquarters, located at 777 Brook Street in Rocky Hill.

These are the unclaimed lottery tickets:

Sept. 27, 2022 – $227,018

Game: Fast Play – $10 Extreme Green Progressive

Winning Numbers: 100% OF JACKPOT

Sold At: New London Wine & Spirits, 643 Broad St.

Oct. 3, 2022 – $146,935

Game: Fast Play – $5 Lightning Fast Ca$h Progressive

Winning Numbers: 100% OF JACKPOT

Sold at: 7-Eleven Store at 329 Chamberlain Hwy. in Meriden