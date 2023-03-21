HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two lottery tickets drawn on March 4 remain unclaimed, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

A Lucky for Life ticket with the winning numbers 4-7-15-17-30 LB-5 was sold at Byram Smoke Shop in Greenwich. The winner will receive $1,000 a day for life.

A Cash5 ticket with the winning numbers 2-3-13-23-34 was sold at Kwik Mart on New Britain Avenue in Plainville. If claimed, the winner will take home a $100,000 prize.

Both tickets expire on Aug. 31.

Prizes between $5,001 and $49,999 can be claimed at Connecticut Lottery Headquarters or by mail. Prizes greater than $50,000 must be claimed at Connecticut Lottery Headquarters.