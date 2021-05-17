‘They can’t believe we are as far away as Connecticut to help them out’: Local CT crews help get gas for those in the South

Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of gas stations in parts of the East Coast are still without fuel tonight. It comes after that cyber attack on the colonial pipeline.

It’s up and running again, but experts say it will take time for all stations to get back to normal. Gas Buddy says the biggest shortages are in Georgia, the carolinas, and D.C. 83 percent of stations in the nation’s capital are still without gas.

We spoke with the Safety Director at Guilford’s East River Energy Rick Swan.

Nearly 20 tractor-trailers from around New England drove down to fill up first responders, airlines, and food warehouses. Swan says even though the pipeline is up and running, oly about a quarter of all gas stations in Atlanta have gas.

So, folks are relieved to see them.

“They can’t believe we are as far away as Connecticut. You know, down there to help them out. They’re like wow that’s just amazing. Open arms. Very welcoming,” Rick Swan, Safety Dir. East River Energy.

He says it’s rewarding work and challenging because they have to keep enough gas to be able to refill their own tanks.