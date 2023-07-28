GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the ultimate destination for foodies and taco lovers.

The third-annual New England Taco Festival kicks-off with a promise to be “bigger than ever.”

Jill Perez, owner of Connecticut Specialty Events, joined News 8 with owner of Tacos Los Merchonas Karla Patlan to discuss this year’s festival and cook a dish.

The pair shared news of entertainment and kids activities at the event.

See the full interview with Perez and Patlan in the video above.

The New England Taco Festival is set to take place on Sunday at the Guilford Fairgrounds on Lovers Lane from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find tickets to the festival here.