HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A third person has died in connection to a shooting that began after a dog dispute on Franklin Avenue in Hartford.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting on June 19 and when they arrived at the scene they found three unresponsive victims, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

A man and woman were pronounced deceased on the scene. They were identified as Christina Dang, 27 and and Chase Garrett, 39, according to police.

The third victim, a woman in her twenties was transported to a local hospital where she underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Nikia Rankins of Hartford.

At 4:53 p.m. on Friday Rankins succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

On June 21, a person of interest arrived at the Hartford Police Department to speak with detectives from the Major Crimes Division. He was identified as Donovan McFarlane, 31, of Hartford.

He was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that occurred in the incident.

McFarlane was cooperative with the investigation and charged with firearm violations during the incident and was taken into custody.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

