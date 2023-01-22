HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply than last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city.

The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The average price for a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut on Jan. 9 was $4.310, with a high of $5.749, and a low of $3.369, according to DEEP.

That is a sharp decrease from the seasonal peak of costs, at $5.927, on Nov. 7. However, in May 2022, the average was more than $6 a gallon.

But while the price has decreased over the last several weeks, it is still far above the average of $2.377 a gallon at the same time last year, when the statewide high was $3.549.

DEEP tracks the price of home heating oil for four major Connecticut cities. As of Jan. 9, it was the most expensive in Hartford, at an average of $3.47 a gallon. In Hartford, the least expensive fuel you could find on that date was $3.463, and the most expensive was $3.473. Compared to the same time last year, gas was 83 cents per expensive per gallon.

The major Connecticut city with the least expensive home heating oil was Norwich, coming in at an average of $3.31 a gallon. At the same time last year, oil was priced at an average of $2.62 a gallon.

In New Haven, the average price of a gallon of home heating oil was $3.22. It was one cent higher in Bridgeport.