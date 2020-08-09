‘This company is rolling in money’: Blumenthal warns Eversource not to pass storm cleanup, power restoration costs on to customers

Conn. (WTNH) — As Connecticut reels from storm damage from Isaias, Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling on Eversource not to charge customers for storm cleanup costs.

He tweeted a series of messages Sunday saying, if Eversource tries passing the storm cleanup costs onto customers he’ll fight it.

He also told the power company it needs to do more for customers impacted by power outages after the tropical storm hit the state Tuesday.

Senator Blumenthal told News 8 Sunday, “I’m calling for rebates to be made as soon as possible to consumers. This company is rolling in money. The top executives are collecting tens of millions of dollars in pay. Consumers deserve money back, refunds, and respect. And that money back in their pockets should cover their costs for the loss of electricity, food, and other expenses they’ve incurred. The danger now is that Eversource is going to try and lay its costs of restoring power on consumers. No way.”

Sen. Blumenthal said Eversource can afford to give consumers their money back. The company made seven times more profit in this year’s first quarter in comparison to last year’s first quarter.

Following the senator’s warning, Eversource responded by saying their focus is currently cleanup and restoration, not customer costs.

President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom explained, “I’ll be honest with you, my mission right now – my goal – is to get everyone’s lights on. Those questions and those type of processes will be handled afterwards and that’s when we will address the costs and those types of things. There are procedures, policies, and laws that address those things. But right now, my goal is to get people’s lights on.”