NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Come here Spot? Buddy? Lucky? None of those are the name you’re going to hear the most often at dog parks in Connecticut, according to recently released data from the U.S. News & World Report.

Nationwide, Bella, Luna, Max, Daisy and Charlie top the list. In Connecticut, you’re the most likely to see a Bella wagging her tail, according to the data.

Most of the nation also prefers Bella, including neighboring states like New York and Rhode Island. In Massachusetts, you’re most likely to see a Luna.

There are a few outliers across the nation, with Lucy being the most popular name in Iowa, Boo topping the charts in Hawaii and Alaska overwhelmingly preferring Copper.

These are the top five most popular dog names in Connecticut, according to the data: