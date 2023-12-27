NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Persistent fog delayed flights and smothered landscapes across Connecticut on Wednesday, but just how poor was the visibility where you live?

That varied depending on where you were in the state, according to data from Storm Team 8.

It was the worst in Chester, where visibility was only for a quarter mile late Wednesday morning. It was the best in Meriden, where you could see for 10 miles.

Visibility was at a half mile in Willimantic, one mile in New London, two-and-a-half miles in Greenwich, four miles in New Haven and five miles in Hartford. You could see for six miles in Danbury, Waterbury and Windsor Locks.