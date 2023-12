NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people have received traffic tickets this Christmas weekend, according to statistics released by Connecticut State Police on Monday morning.

State police have issued 218 speeding violations, seven seat belt violations, and 187 violations for offenses like following too closely and failure to move over. There have been 29 arrests for driving under the influence.

There have been at least 244 crashes, injuring 21 people, seriously injuring one and killing two.