(KTLA) — Connecticut’s utilities bills are among the highest in the nation — but just how much does the average family spend each month?

Utility bills are a big part of every household budget and can vary from month to month based on factors like the weather, wholesale energy prices, and, of course, how much water, electricity and natural gas you use.

A new report from doxoINSIGHTS has ranked every U.S. state and major city based on the average cost of utility bills.

After reviewing the utility bills of users at Doxo.com (the service helps users pay and manage their bills in one location), the report determined the average U.S. household pays $351 each month in utilities, or $3,327 a year. While high, there are three other categories Americans spend more on: mortgage payments, rent, and auto loans.

The report found residents in Hawaii spent the most on their utility bills, on average, at $633 per month. That was followed by Maine ($500/month), New Jersey ($467/month), Connecticut ($463/month) and Vermont ($428/month). About 68% of Connecticut households spend that much on their bill, totaling $3,778 a year in utility costs.

On the opposite end of the list, Mississippi residents had the least expensive utility bills in the U.S., averaging just $255 per month, followed by South Dakota ($278/month), North Carolina ($282/month), Missouri ($284/month) and Georgia ($286/month), the report shows.

The most expensive city for utility bills, however, may come as a surprise. According to Doxo, Milwaukee’s residents are paying the most each month at $538 — almost $200 more than the national average. After Milwaukee, the five most expensive large cities were New York ($511), Los Angeles ($455), Pittsburgh and San Jose (both at $439).

Minneapolis ($209), Memphis ($216), Austin ($221), Atlanta ($240), and Charlotte ($247) have the least expensive bills of America’s largest cities.

In Connecticut, 424,000 households struggle with their energy costs, according to a report released earlier this month.

Those bills might be getting harder to pay. Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas have proposed raising rates, which the companies estimate will raise the average quarterly bill by $20 to $40.

Eversource customers, however, may see lower bills. The company has filed energy supply rates that are estimated to save customers about $46 a month.