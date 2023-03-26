HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Workers making minimum wage will see a boost to their paychecks in 2023.

Minimum wage will go up to $15 an hour starting on July 1. It is currently set at $14 an hour.

The minimum wage rate has steadily increased since the General Assembly passed proposed changes in 2019. The bump is spread out over five years.

The first increase was to $11 on Oct. 1, 2019. It reached $12 on Sept. 1, 2020, $13 on Aug. 1, 2021 and $14 on July 1, 2022. The 2023 increase to $15 will be the final amount dictated in the law, unless the General Assembly approves another proposal.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and was set in 2009.

Minimum wage in Massachusetts is $15 an hour. In New York, minimum wage is $14.20, although fast food workers have a baseline of $15 an hour. In California, workers must make at least $15.50 to comply with state law.

The state with the highest minimum wage is Washington, at $15.74.