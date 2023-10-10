HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. and Connecticut state flags will be lowered to half-staff until Oct. 14 to honor those lost in Israel, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday.

“These attacks in Israel are dehumanizing, vicious, and abhorrent, and we indisputably condemn these acts of terrorism against innocent civilians,” Lamont said in a written announcement. “Our hearts break for those facing this terror. Connecticut stands in solidarity with the people of Israel, and we are praying for lasting peace for the entire region.”

A surprise attacked from the militant group Hamas has killed hundreds of civilians, including 14 Americans. Israel has launched retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding hundreds of Palestinians.