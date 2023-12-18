HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Flags will fly at half-staff on Monday and Tuesday in Connecticut, according to an order issued by Gov. Ned Lamont.

The move is to honor Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female justice to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. O’Connor died on Dec. 1 at age 93.

“Justice O’Connor broke barriers and leaves behind a legacy that will forever be an inspiration,” Lamont said in a written announcement. “Through her public service both as a legislator and a judge, she was unwavering in her commitment to protecting the rights we cherish as Americans and building a justice system that works for all. My prayers are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

O’Connor retired at age 75 after serving on the court for more than 20 years.

She laid in repose at the court on Monday. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at the Washington National Cathedral.