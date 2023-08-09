GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s not a wacky gender reveal or a bad omen — the Connecticut River looks a little pink for the sake of science.

The Army Corps of Engineers began applying tracer dye to the Connecticut River on Wednesday as part of ongoing research on invasive plants. While the pink won’t be overwhelming, you might be able to spot the color if you look closely.

The research will help officials know how to control and eradicate hydrilla, an invasive plant that has been spreading in the river and its tributaries. The plant can disrupt water flow, hamper drainage and kill fish by decreasing how much oxygen is dissolved in water.

The dye is safe. More will be applied in sites in Glastonbury, East Haddam, Chester and Lyme.