Those who quality to receive an additional $300 starting this week from Lost Wages Assistance program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– In Hartford, we are taking a look at the new federal unemployment benefit – the lost wages assistance – for which people may start to see checks this week.

This is a $300 additional benefit on top of their unemployment benefits which is funded by FEMA and authorized by the president. The program lasts six weeks with a total $1,800 benefit for those who are eligible.

To qualify you need to have lost your job due to the pandemic and also currently receive at least a hundred dollars in unemployment benefits a week.

“The extra $300 to keep on going will benefit them with extra bills, food for their kids, food for their house. Just to catch up a little bit until they go back to work,” said Julisa Cuencas, Hartford.

This program is retroactive back to July 26 when the $600 benefit ended. It also applies to unemployment claims beginning the weeks of August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30. But if you were laid off in September, you’re not eligible.