Thousands clean up CT River watershed

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – The 23rd annual “Source to Sea Cleanup” is this Friday and Saturday. It’s a massive cleanup of the Connecticut River Watershed.

It includes waterways that are miles away from the actual river, because even water from those sources will end up in the river, and eventually Long Island Sound, along with any bad stuff that’s in it.

In one park on Manchester’s Union Pond, two dozen volunteers from Eversource were trying to make the environment a little cleaner.

“Picking up trash, doing what we can to give back to the community, not only here in Connecticut,” said Eversource IT director Sue Cadieux. “We’re also doing the same kind of cleanup in Massachusetts and New Hampshire at local parks, just trying to give back to our community.”

The whole “Source to Sea” effort is even bigger than that. It includes around 3,000 volunteers removing tons of trash from the river’s beginning up in New Hampshire, all the way down to the sound. That includes waterways miles away from the actual river.

“So even though we’re not on the Connecticut River right now, we are within the watershed,” explained River Steward Kelsey Wentling, of the Connecticut River Conservancy. “So trash that’s in the parking lot or behind us will eventually make its way into the Connecticut River.”

That’s small trash, and things as big as a bicycle and a shopping cart they pulled out of Union Pond. This is the 23rd year the Connecticut River Conservancy has done this cleanup. The goal is not just to clean, but also to give each volunteer an education, as well.

“So that people can see and interact with the trash that’s out there and then make decisions and hold corporations accountable to reducing the amount of waste in the system,” Wentling said.

For more information about how you can help clean up the Connecticut River watershed, click here.