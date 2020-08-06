Thousands of residents continue to deal with power outages after Isaias

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– Across the state, people are growing weary of several days in the dark.

“My dog actually is the one who I think saved me on this one,” said Tina Biello, Bristol.

An hour into Tropical Storm Isaias, Tina Biello lost power and her dog Roxy Star made a big fuss about it.

“She never gets nervous and she was getting really nervous, and she was backing me into the bathroom,” said Biello. “I heard this really weird sound and then I heard the crash.”

Fast moving winds brought down a tree, and sparked a fire across the street. Fortunately, the rain put it out.

“It looks like a tornado did touch in Page Park, so pay attention to your dogs,” said Biello.

That was Tuesday, thousands are still without power Thursday.

In Bristol and in communities across Connecticut, line crews are struggling to keep up with the demand. And living in the dark is getting dangerous, especially for families like the Bradshaws. Her husband relies on energy for oxygen.

“We’ll have to get some emergency tanks I believe. This hasn’t happened before,” said Susan Bradshaw, Bristol. “We might have to go to a cooling center but with the Covid I’m kind of weary.”

And spotty cell service isn’t helping.

“No cell data, that’s been reliable. For like the first 24 hours we couldn’t even check the weather to see what was happening. Our in-laws have a generator so we’ve been going over there to charge up our devices. It’s tough,” said Andrew Skinner, Bristol.

And if you’re thinking, ‘I’ll just get out of the house and head to the park,’ you might not be able to do that because of the damage.

At Page Park, Governor Lamont says he hopes power restored by the end of the week.