NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — About 16,500 Eversource customers were without power, as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, as high winds blew across the state.

Eversource outages impacted 1.28% of customers. About 1,300 United Illuminating customers were without power, most clustered around Easton.

In North Branford, 98% of Eversource customers didn’t have power. In Hampton, 67% of Eversource customers didn’t have power.

News 8 meteorologists expect the heavy rain to end early this evening, but that wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph.