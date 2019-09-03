LIVE NOW /
Three dozen CT Red Cross volunteers heading to Florida, other states to help victims of Hurricane Dorian

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will be visiting with local American Red Cross volunteers as they plan to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

About three dozen volunteers from the state are already in Florida and are heading to other impacted areas in the coming days.

The Red Cross says they need donations and additional volunteers to help those impacted by the storm.

Sen. Blumenthal urges others to make contributions to aid programs and avoid scams. He will visit the Farmington American Red Cross center at 12:30 p.m.

