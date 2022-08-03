GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is investigating a narcotics theft at a Walgreens pharmacy on Wednesday, officials said.

According to police, three men with hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings were seen entering the drug store at 441 Long Hill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. The men went to the pharmacy section, jumped the counter, and began taking certain prescription narcotics.

At the time of the theft, a patrol officer from the GPD was conducting a walk-through of the store and was alerted of the crime in progress. He ordereed the suspects to stop, however, they fled the scene, leading to a chase on-foot.

Police said the men fled the scene with an unknown amount of narcotics in a dark-colored Toyota Camry sedan with North Carolina plates, heading southbound on Long Hill Road. The plates did not belong to the car used in the crime.

The theft is currently under investigation.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the crime or have information regarding the subjects to contact the GPD at (860) 441-6712.

