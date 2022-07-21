SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three teens were arrested for assault at a house party in Shelton earlier this year which led to the stabbing of a 17-year-old.

According to the Shelton Police Department, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds turned themselves into police following arrest warrants. One 17-year-old was charged with assault in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree. He was released on a $25,000 bond.

The other two juveniles were both charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree, though they were both processed and released.

All three juveniles, who are not Shelton residents, are due in juvenile court on August 3.

The arrests stem from an altercation on May 14 outside a residence on Lazy Brook Road in Shelton. During the incident, police said a 16-year-old victim, who was invited to the party, was assaulted by three juveniles. One juvenile assaulted the victim with a helmet, police said.

The altercation on Lazy Brook Road is related to the fight and stabbing death that occurred shortly after, leaving Fairfield College Preparatory School student Jimmy McGrath, 17, of Shelton dead. According to court documents, a fight broke out outside the house, leading to four people being stabbed, including McGrath.

Raul “Lito” Valle, 16, of Milford turned himself in to police after the stabbing. Valle was charged with murder and three counts of first-degree assault in the death of McGrath. He is currently free on a $2 million bond and is under house arrest.

The incident on Lauren Glen Drive is still an open investigation. Valle’s court case will be continued through September.

