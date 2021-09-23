Three victims severely injured after vehicle crash near Litchfield in Woodbridge

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)– Three victims were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a serious vehicle crash in Woodbridge Wednesday night.

According to reports, responding Woodbridge Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical personnel arrived at Bond Road and Litchfield Turnpike around 10 p.m. Wednesday night due to a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers found the operators of both vehicles and one passenger suffering from serious injuries.

The three victims were brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital by Americal Medical Response to treat serious injuries.

Litchfield Turnpike was closed during the initial investigation and is now open.

This accident is still under investigation.

No further information has been given at this time. Keep up to date with the latest news at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Students return to New Britain High School after district’s controversial decision to shift to remote learning

News /

Naugatuck preschool no longer on lockdown due to nearby police narcotics investigation

News /

Calling hours being held Thursday for New Haven police officer killed in Las Vegas crash

News /

Caught on camera: Vandal strikes Waterbury non-profit, slashes van tires

News /

Two assisted living facility employees overdose, leaving patients with no supervision in East Haven

News /

700+ Yale Health employees still not vaccinated with Oct. 1 mandate deadline approaching

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss