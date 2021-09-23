Three victims severely injured after vehicle crash near Litchfield in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)– Three victims were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a serious vehicle crash in Woodbridge Wednesday night.

According to reports, responding Woodbridge Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical personnel arrived at Bond Road and Litchfield Turnpike around 10 p.m. Wednesday night due to a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers found the operators of both vehicles and one passenger suffering from serious injuries.

The three victims were brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital by Americal Medical Response to treat serious injuries.

Litchfield Turnpike was closed during the initial investigation and is now open.

This accident is still under investigation.

No further information has been given at this time.