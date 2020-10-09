Three WWII Veterans in Cheshire celebrate 100th birthday within days of each other

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in Cheshire lined the streets to honor three World War II Veterans, all celebrating a very special milestone.

Irv Daubert, Ralph Rowland, and Florence Bryant are all Veterans celebrating their 100th birthdays just days apart.

News 8 talked with Ralph Rowland on Friday, one day ahead of his birthday, “I’ve been hearing all these years that the first 100 years is the hardest, so looking forward to the next hundred.”

For them, Friday marks a moment of gratitude, “Thank the Lord that I’m able to be here after all these years because so many of my buddies are not here.”

The three were honored and celebrated for their service. The event was hosted by Because of the Brave. It’s an organization founded by 17-year-old Cheshire High School student Hayley Falk.

Falk tells News 8 she started the program to impact younger generations, “One of my goals is to really educate the youth so I’m hoping with this they can learn more about the current and former service members.”

The day started with a ceremony and ended with a parade through town.

As residents applauded the Veterans, the Veterans say they’re the ones who are filled with thanks, “Gratitude to be here, gratitude to be a citizen of this wonderful country and this great community of Cheshire.”