HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Connecticut Inaugural Ball.

The black-tie event on Wednesday, Jan. 4, celebrates the start of the second term for the Lamont-Bysiewicz administration.

The ball will be held at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts on Capitol Avenue in Hartford from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

General admission is $200, while tickets are $100 for guests under 30. Tickets can be purchased online at bushnell.org.

The Bacon Brothers — actor Kevin Bacon’s band with his brother, Michael — and DJ April Larkin will provide the evening’s entertainment.

The governor’s office said inaugural balls are a Connecticut tradition, dating back to colonial times, and added that the ball is funded by revenue raised through the sale of tickets and donations and does not use state funding.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and the state’s other constitutional officers will receive the oath of office at an inauguration ceremony on the afternoon of Jan. 4.